Fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a home on Thompson Avenue in East Haven on Saturday.

Crews said the fire happened at approximately 4:35 p.m. There was a fire in the kitchen that appeared to be some combustible material left on the stovetop, according to crews.

There was limited damage to the kitchen area and no injuries were reported.

Two people at the home refused treatment, according to officials at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.