Firefighters rescue coyote from water in Stratford

Stratford firefighters made an unusual rescue over the weekend.

The fire department was doing some training exercises near Brewers Marina when they found a coyote in distress.

The coyote was found swimming in the water - struggling, exhausted and freezing, according to animal control officers.

Crews got the coyote warmed up, fed and hydrated - and they let the animal spend the night to regain its strength.

Firefighters said the coyote was "robust and ready to run" when he was released the next day.