Firefighters rescue coyote from water in Stratford

By Angela Fortuna

Stratford Animal Control

Stratford firefighters made an unusual rescue over the weekend.

The fire department was doing some training exercises near Brewers Marina when they found a coyote in distress.

The coyote was found swimming in the water - struggling, exhausted and freezing, according to animal control officers.

Crews got the coyote warmed up, fed and hydrated - and they let the animal spend the night to regain its strength.

Firefighters said the coyote was "robust and ready to run" when he was released the next day.

