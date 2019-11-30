Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman From Burning Home in North Branford: FD

Firefighters rescued an elderly woman that was inside of a home that caught on fire in North Branford on Saturday.

According to fire officials, when crews arrived to the two-story home on Village Street, they found heavy fire on the first floor and the basement.

Crews rescued an elderly woman who was inside and brought her out through a back window, firefighters said. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is believed to be in good condition.

The fire caused extensive damage to the wood-frame of the home and fire officials said the home is now uninhabitable.

It's unclear if the woman was the only one home at the time of the fire. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.