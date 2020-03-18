Firefighters Rescue Man From Water at New London Marina

Firefighters rescued a man who was in the water at a marina in New London early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the Thamesport Marina on Pequot Avenue around 1:45 a.m. after getting a report of a cold-water rescue incident.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a man in the water screaming for help. They said he was clinging to a boat on the North Dock.

The man was in the water, which was over six feet from the base of the dock, fire officials added.

A firefighter jumped down onto the swim platform of the boat with two New London police officers, who had hands on the man. Firefighters said they then secured a water rescue throw rope to the man.

According to fire officials, one firefighter kept the man above water and secured him with the rescue rope while other crews arrived. Together, the firefighters lifted the man out of the water and onto the dock.

Crews immediately began warming measures and treated the man for hypothermia, firefighters said. He was loaded on a stretcher and transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities did not release details on the man's condition.