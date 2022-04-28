brush fires

Firefighters Respond to Multiple Brush Fires in Southwest Conn.

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters from several departments are responding to a string of brush fires in Southwest Connecticut.

The brush fires are being reported in Stratford and the Oxford area.

There's a high fire danger today, especially with the state's windy conditions.

Fire officials said crews from the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department, Stepney Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company and the Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company are responding or providing assistance with station coverage.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

