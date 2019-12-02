First Alert: Heavy Bands of Snow to Continue Through Tuesday Morning

An additional 5 inches of snow possible in parts of the state...

By Josh Cingranelli and Ryan Hanrahan

Heavy snow is falling throughout portions of central Connecticut and resulting in snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour and will continue into Tuesday morning.

When all is set and done areas of central Connecticut could see an additional 6 to 10 inches of snow in addition to what already fell on Sunday.

Some schools closed or delayed the start of classes Monday after snow on Sunday and others dismissed early because of a second round of snow. 

More schools have already announced delays or closings for Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, New Haven, Middlesex, and northern New London counties. 

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties.

Snow showers are expected to come to a complete end by early Tuesday morning. 

Weather is affecting some flights in and out of Bradley Airport, where there are some flight cancelations and delays. 

