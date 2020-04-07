First Responders to Honor Healthcare Workers on Front Lines of COVID-19 Pandemic

First responders in Connecticut want to show their support for healthcare workers who are working day and night during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting themselves at risk to treat others.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Connecticut state police will slowly drive by Connecticut Children’s, the children’s hospital, like a parade, with emergency lights flashing.

“In an effort to show their support and gratitude for health care workers on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, State Troopers will conduct a drive-by in front of Connecticut Children’s,” a news release from state police said.

“Troopers know a thing or two about being on the front lines and want to pledge their solidarity to the medical professionals at CT Children’s at this challenging time,” the news release goes on to say.

At 2 p.m., members of the Hartford police and fire departments will go to Hartford Hospital with their lights and sirens to show their support.

LifeStar, the medical transport helicopter, with conduct a special flyover.