Statewide Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Event Planned for this Weekend

The first #KeepKidsSafe statewide gun buyback and gun safe giveaway event is planned for this weekend, an event organized by a partnership of nonprofits, health care systems, advocacy organizations and law enforcement.

This voluntary gun buyback event allows people to turn in unwanted weapons and receive a gift card. At many locations, you may remain anonymous. There will also be a limited number of biometric gun safes given away to those with a valid gun permit who are looking for a safer way to store their weapon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A full list of locations is below.

Gift card amounts will be based on the type of weapon.

$25: Single & Double Shot (Derringer-Style) Handguns

& Any Type of Black Powder Guns

$50: Rifles & Shotguns

$100: Pistol & Revolver Handguns

$200: Assault Weapons (Per CT Summary of Gun Laws. To Be Determined by Police. No Newly Sawed-Off Shotguns)

Non-operable guns, BB guns and ammunition can be turned in but no gift card will be given for those items.

Guns should be in clear plastic bags and should be transported in the trunk of a car.

Gun Buyback Locations

All locations will be open Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

BRIDGEPORT: Police Dept 1395 Sylvan Ave

GUILFORD: Police Dept 400 Church St

HARTFORD: Public Works 50 Jennings Rd

NEWTOWN: Police Dept 191 S. Main St

STAMFORD: Police Dept 725 Bedford St

WATERBURY: Trinity Health of New England 15 West Dover St

NORWALK: Police Dept 1 Monroe St (ID REQUIRED)

Newtown Action Alliance Foundation, Ethan Miller Song Foundation, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital, CT Against Gun Violence Education Fund, Swords to Plowshares Northeast, Wilton Quaker Meeting, CT Violence Intervention Program, Mothers United Against Violence, Tears for Triumph, Violent Crime Survivors, Guilford Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Newtown Police Department, Norwalk Police Department, and Waterbury Police Department all had a hand in the creation of the #KeepKidsSafe Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Day, which they hope to make an annual event.