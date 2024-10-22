Oxford

Flagger for construction company struck in Oxford

A flagger for a construction company was struck by a vehicle in Oxford on Tuesday morning and was taken to the hospital.

State police said the flagger was struck around 8:13 a.m. in the area of Route 42/Old State Road 3.

The Oxford Resident Troopers Office said the flagger was hit by the driver's side mirror and driver's side of the vehicle.

The person had a minor injury and was transported to an area hospital.

An investigation is underway.

