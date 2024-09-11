Flags in Connecticut lowered in observance of 9/11

Gov. Ned Lamont has called for U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

The state is also illuminating the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – also known as the Q Bridge – in red, white, and blue lights.

It was illuminated on Tuesday evening and it will be illuminated on Wednesday at dusk until the early morning hours on Thursday.

“The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, took the lives of thousands of innocent people, including many from Connecticut, and we will forever pay tribute to those we lost all too soon,” Lamont said in a statement.

The governor's office said 161 people with ties to Connecticut were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks: