Flags in Connecticut lowered in observance of 9/11

Gov. Ned Lamont has called for U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
The state is also illuminating the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – also known as the Q Bridge – in red, white, and blue lights.
It was illuminated on Tuesday evening and it will be illuminated on Wednesday at dusk until the early morning hours on Thursday.
“The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, took the lives of thousands of innocent people, including many from Connecticut, and we will forever pay tribute to those we lost all too soon,” Lamont said in a statement.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
The governor's office said 161 people with ties to Connecticut were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks:
- Laurence Abel
- Bryan C. Bennett
- Jeffrey D. Bittner
- Christopher J. Blackwell, FDNY
- Allen Patrick Boyle
- Alexander Braginsky
- Francis Henry (Frank) Brennan
- Thomas M. Brennan
- Joseph M. Calandrillo
- Edward Calderon
- Sandra Campbell
- Alejandro Castano
- Juan Ceballos
- Stephen P. Cherry
- Kevin F. Cleary, Esq.
- Geoffrey W. Cloud
- Keith Eugene Coleman
- Scott Thomas Coleman
- Margaret Conner
- Kevin P. Connors
- Joseph John Coppo
- Dolores Costa
- Brian Thomas Cummins
- Paul Curioli
- Patrick Danahy
- Anthony Demas
- Lt. Kevin Donnelly, FDNY
- John Bruce Eagleson
- Michael Egan
- Ulf Ramm Ericson
- Eric B. Evans
- Wendy R. Faulkner
- Edward T. Fergus Jr.
- Bradley Fetchet
- Paul M. Fiori
- John Fiorito
- Bennett Lawson Fisher
- Peter C. Fry
- Richard Peter Gabriel Sr.
- Richard S. Gabrielle
- James A. Gadiel
- Thomas E. Galvin
- Osseni Mama Garba
- Christopher Samuel Gardner
- Peter Alan Gay
- Peter Gerard Gelinas
- Robert Gerlich
- Lawrence Getzfred
- Evan Hunter Gillette
- Ronald Gilligan
- Steven Lawrence Glick
- Wilder A. Gomez
- Kiran Kumar Reddy Gopu
- Edwin J. Graf, III
- Donald F. Greene
- James A. Greenleaf Jr.
- Pedro Grehan
- James D. Halvorson
- Sean S. Hanley
- Christine Lee Hanson
- Peter Burton Hanson
- Sue Kim Hanson
- Timothy John Hargrave
- Michele Heidenberger
- H. Joseph Heller
- John Henwood
- Robert Higley II
- James J. Hobin
- Judith Florence Hofmiller
- Paul R. Hughes
- William Christopher Hunt
- Thomas Edward Hynes
- John F. Iskyan
- Ariel Louis Jacobs
- Michael Grady Jacobs
- Mark Steven Jardim
- Robert Thomas Jordan
- Richard M. Keane
- Peter R. Kellerman
- Maurice Patrick Kelly
- William Hill Kelly Jr.
- Amy King
- Glenn Davis Kirwin
- Stephen LaMantia
- Gary E. Lasko
- Robert A. Lawrence Jr.
- Joseph A. Lenihan
- Adam J. Lewis
- Steven B. Lillianthal
- Garry W. Lozier
- Michael J. Lyons
- Edward "Teddy" F. Maloney
- Ada Mason
- Kevin Michael McCarthy
- Juliana McCourt
- Ruth McCourt
- Eamon McEneaney
- Michael G. McGinty
- Francis McGuinn
- William J. Meehan Jr.
- Eskedar Melaku
- Raymond Joseph Metz III
- Joel Miller
- Michael M. Miller
- Cheryl Ann Monyak
- Lindsay S. Morehouse
- Jude Moussa
- Cesar A. Murillo
- Christopher William White Murphy
- Daniel Robert Nolan
- Robert W. Noonan
- Timothy M. O'Brien
- Scott J. O'Brien
- James Andrew O'Grady
- Christopher Orgielewicz
- Margaret Quinn Orloske
- Thomas Anthony Palazzo
- James Matthew Patrick
- Mike A. Pelletier
- Joshua Piver
- Roger Mark Rasweiler
- Jean Destrehan Roger
- Sean P. Rooney
- Michael C. Rothberg
- Jason E. Sabbag
- Jesus Sanchez
- Stacey Leigh Sanders
- Sean Schielke
- John B. Schwartz
- Randy Scott
- Barbara A. Shaw
- Michael John Simon
- Heather Lee Smith
- Dianne Bullis Snyder
- Gregory T. Spagnoletti
- George E. Spencer III
- Derek J. Statkevicus
- Craig William Staub
- Andrew Stergiopoulos
- Madeline Sweeney
- Michael C. Tarrou
- Thomas F. Theurkauf Jr.
- Eric Raymond Thorpe
- Amy E. Toyen
- Tyler Ugolyn
- Jonathan J. Uman
- Allen V. Upton
- Bradley H. Vadas
- Edward Raymond Vanacore
- Frederick Varacchi
- James Thomas Waters Jr.
- Jeffrey David Wiener
- Candace Lee Williams
- John P. Williamson
- William Eben Wilson
- David H. Winton
- Christopher W. Wodenshek
- Martin Phillips Wohlforth
- John Works
- Edward P. York
- Charles A. Zion