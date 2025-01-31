Air travel

Flights at Tweed Airport being canceled and diverted due to low visibility

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Flights at Tweed New Haven Airport are being canceled and diverted because of low visibility at the airport Friday evening.

An Avelo Airlines spokesperson said weather is impacting the visibility of flights and their ability to land on a shorter runway.

Three flights have been diverted to Bradley International Airport and one flight has been canceled.

The spokesperson that with the weather continuing to decline, Avelo is contacting customers to talk about their options and flight details.

Customers are being advised to check their flight status here.

