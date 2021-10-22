MDC

Flood Warning Sirens to Be Tested For MDC Facility

By Caroline LeCour

NBC Connecticut

The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) will test their flood warning notification sirens in a few towns on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Residents should be aware that MDC will be testing sirens located at the Goodwin Dam Hydroelectric Powerhouse in West Hartland and the Grange Hall in the Riverton section of Barkhamsted.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to MDC, each test will begin with a voice message stating: “The following warning tones are a test of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. In the event of an emergency situation at the Goodwin Dam, the following alarm tone would be sounded. This is only a test. This is only a test.”

The test will occur for no longer than five minutes and conclude with another message stating: “This announcement concludes the testing of the Goodwin Dam to Riverton Evacuation Siren System. This was only a test. This was only a test.”

Local

covid booster shots 8 mins ago

What CDC Guidance on Covid Boosters, Mixing Shots, Means for You

Hartford 15 mins ago

Hartford Chamber Attempts to Attract Businesses Downtown

The testing will occur at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. and will be heard in areas of West Hartland, Colebrook, Riverton, and Barkhamsted.

The siren tests are required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for all hydroelectric power facilities.

This article tagged under:

MDCtestingsirens
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us