Flooding On I-91 North in Wethersfield Receeds, Highway Reopens

The northbound side of I-91 in Wethersfield is closed due to flooding, according to the Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed between Exits 25 and 27.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A DOT camera showed traffic at a standstill just after 3 p.m.

State police said they responded to a report of multiple accidents on I-91 in Wethersfield due to the flooding.

Traffic was being diverted off Exit 25 and onto Route 3, according to state police.

Tropical Storm Henri has been dumping heavy rain in parts of the state Sunday.

Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted that the closure was causing major delays and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Flooding on I-91 northbound in the #Wethersfield area is causing major delays. Avoid the area while crews work to address the situation. https://t.co/W5fuiWt66K — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 22, 2021

The flooding receded a little before 4 p.m. and the highway was expected to reopen, according to DOT.