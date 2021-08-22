Flooding Leads to Rescues, Evacuations in Manchester

Emergency crews made rescues and helped evacuate people from their homes as floodwaters rose in Manchester during Tropical Storm Henri Sunday.

In all, fire officials said 18 homes were evacuated and firefighters performed what they described as "several low risk assisted rescues."

Fire officials said a woman was stuck inside her home on Gerard Street when water rose up through the basement about a foot high.

The woman was dry and unhurt, but needed help getting out of the home.

A neighbor volunteered a canoe to help, saying it would be faster than waiting for more emergency crews.

Another neighbor also experienced flooding and had to be helped from their home. Several homes on the block suffered serious flood damage.

"We’ve floated canoes in the back yard when it’s flooded but not quite as much water as this," neighbor Richard Ahrens told NBC Connecticut.

Also in Manchester, some residents were evacuated from the Millbridge Hollow condos on Prospect Street after waters from the Hop Brook spilled over the shores and into the building. Annette Landry, the condo association president, confirmed five ground floor units were evacuated when the waters rose and of those four of the five did get flooded.

"Oh the first time in 16 years I’ve been living here we never saw that little stream just a little stream come all the way up," said Millbridge Hollow condo resident Madeline Rivera

The water has since receded, but the flooding left behind debris including large logs in the parking lot.

"I have lived here for 40 years and this has never happened before. So it's tragic," Landry said.

Meanwhile, some made the best of flooded streets on Middle Turnpike and did some skimboarding.

Weather Watcher Bob tells NBC Connecticut Manchester has seen about 5.14 inches of rain from the storm.

Manchester fire officials said they have been busy responding to calls. Multiple streets remain flooded and impassable, including part of Route 83 at the Vernon town line. They warned that with additional rain expected conditions could worsen again.