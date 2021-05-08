Flower Shops Prepare For Mother's Day Rush

Flower shops across Connecticut spent Saturday preparing for the Mother's Day rush.

Workers at Moscarillo's Garden Shoppe in West Hartford were up and working at 5 a.m. Saturday preparing orders for delivery throughout the day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They also fielded dozens of last-minute orders by phone.

"We try to pay attention to exactly what they're looking for, color schemes and flowers and specific things and make sure that what they're looking for is what mom would like," said lead florist Kaitlin Martin.

NBC Connecticut

Conn. residents are looking forward to doing things they couldn’t last year, some things as simple as seeing their mom in person.