Mother's Day

Flower Shops Prepare For Mother's Day Rush

NBC Connecticut

Flower shops across Connecticut spent Saturday preparing for the Mother's Day rush.

Workers at Moscarillo's Garden Shoppe in West Hartford were up and working at 5 a.m. Saturday preparing orders for delivery throughout the day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They also fielded dozens of last-minute orders by phone.

"We try to pay attention to exactly what they're looking for, color schemes and flowers and specific things and make sure that what they're looking for is what mom would like," said lead florist Kaitlin Martin.

NBC Connecticut

Conn. residents are looking forward to doing things they couldn’t last year, some things as simple as seeing their mom in person.

Mother's Day Looking a Little More Normal This Year

This article tagged under:

Mother's DayWest Hartfordflowersflower shops
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us