Food Benefits to Increase for All Connecticut Households Enrolled in SNAP

Food benefits for all Connecticut households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will increase by 15% starting this Wednesday.

The CT Department of Social Services announced it will provide a total of $25.5 million in additional federal food benefits.

The assistance is a part of the $900 billion stimulus package Congress agreed upon.

The aid will be distributed in two allocations this week.

On Wednesday, all 213,590 Connecticut households enrolled in SNAP will receive an average benefit increase of $45.91, or 15% of what their current benefits are. This increase will be the first of many monthly increases that are expected to continue through June.

This new food aid totals an estimated $8.5 million per month, resulting from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, according to state officials.

In addition, starting Saturday, approximately 110,000 households enrolled in SNAP will get an average monthly benefits increase of $154.90. This aid will go to homes that are not currently receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size, officials said.

State officials said this means that all households enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum food benefit allowance for the household size, even if they aren't usually eligible for the max benefit.

All Connecticut households getting food benefits will receive additional aid depending on household size.

Below are the maximum benefit amounts depending on household size:

1 person - $234

2 people - $430

3 people - $616

4 people - $782

5 people - $929

6 people - $1,114

7 people - $1,232

8 people - $1,408

Because of the new emergency benefit aid, households making less than the maximum benefit amount listed above will get the additional funding added to their EBT card.