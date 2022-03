It is not going to feel like spring, but it’s coming and Ford’s Lobster in Noank is opening Thursday. It will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

The history of the local favorite goes back to the 1950s when the site was a gas dock and bait shop.

In the decades to follow, a lobster shack was added, a hot dog cart was purchased and Ford’s became a destination for lobster rolls. Then, indoor dining was added, according to the company’s website.

Here’s what you need to know about dining at Ford’s.