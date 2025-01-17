Bridgeport

Former Bridgeport fire official found dead before court appearance

By Angela Fortuna

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A former Bridgeport fire official has died and police are conducting an untimely death investigation.

The police department said Harold Clarke Sr. was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning, but he didn't show up.

Authorities responded to his last known location by GPS where he was found dead.

Police said Clarke retired as battalion chief from the Bridgeport Fire Department after spending over 34 years with the department.

"On behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department, we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Harold Clarke," Chief Roderick Porter said in a statement.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault back in May 2022.

Specific information about Clarke's death wasn't immediately available.

