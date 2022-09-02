Former Children's Museum Director Pleads Guilty to Distributing Child Pornography

The former executive director of the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester has pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Robert Eckert, 56, of West Hartford, pleaded guilty Thursday.

Federal officials said he used several internet platforms, including MeWe and Kik, while at home and at the children’s museum to solicit, receive and distribute images of child sexual abuse and to communicate with others about the distribution of child pornography.

Between September 2019 and May 2020, Eckert possessed 1,837 image files and 73 videos depicting child sex abuse, including the abuse of prepubescent minors, according to federal officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was arrested on April 8, 2021.

Eckert was released on a $100,000 bond and sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28.