Former CT school employee re-arrested in connection to alleged sex assault probe

Connecticut State Police have filed new charges against a former school employee after being accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in Columbia last year.

Authorities said Alyson Cranick, 42, was arrested for violating the conditions of her release, which states that she can't have unsupervised contact with minors. She is now being held on a combined $1.5 million bond.

After her initial arrest on Nov. 14, investigators learned that she allegedly sent a Snapchat message to a 13-year-old girl, who Cranick claims was with her relative. She told investigators that she thought she was communicating with her relative rather than the 13-year-old, according to police.

Authorities went on to say that the girl's parents saw that she and Cranick had been communicating via Snapchat for days and had a Snapchat streak.

Detectives obtained two new arrest warrants for Cranick and she was re-arrested on Tuesday.

Troopers said Cranick initially turned herself into police on Nov. 14 on several charges including two counts of sexual assault, risk of injury to a child and impairing the morals of children.

Police said they were made aware of a reported sex assault involving a minor that happened in 2022. The incident was reported to officers in September 2023.

According to an arrest warrant, police said the 11-year-old told a relative that he was in a sexual relationship with Cranick during July and August of 2022. The boy said he had been communicating with Cranick over iMessage and Snapchat before ultimately using Discord.

The boy allegedly snuck out to meet Cranick and the two had sexual relations in her car on multiple occasions. The two had also kissed at Horace Porter School in Columbia, according to court documents.

Conversations between the two showed several flirtatious and sexual messages. The warrant also notes that Cranick made the boy a bracelet with the acronym "BFFLWB," meaning "Best Friends for Life With Benefits."

Messages appear to show Cranick "emotionally manipulated [the boy] into spending more time with her." The boy eventually refused to sneak out to see Cranick, and messages between the two showed that the boy did not want to have any further relations with her, according to the warrant.

During her interview, Cranick told authorities that she did not initiate sexual contact, and she "downplayed any inappropriate reasoning for communicating [with the boy]," the warrant states. Police went on to say that Cranick claimed she was trying to comfort the boy because he was scared about family issues.

The investigation remains ongoing.