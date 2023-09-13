Former DCF employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen

A former state Department of Children and Families caseworker is accused of having an appropriate relationship with a teenage girl who was under the supervision of the department and state police have arrested him.

The DCF worker, 40-year-old Eliezer Rijos, of Watertown, resigned after the allegations surfaced. He has been charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical evidence, state police said.

State police said he was arrested after an investigation into alleged interactions during the summer of 2022 with a teenage girl who was under the supervision of DCF while Rijos was employed by the department.

Rijos resigned from DCF employment in August 2023 and state police said he has not had communication with the juvenile since 2022.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Rijos turned himself in on Tuesday morning after learning of a warrant for his arrest.

He was held on a $150,000 court-set bond pending his arraignment, whcih is scheduled for Wednesday at Waterbury Superior Court.