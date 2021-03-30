Former Hartford Police Officer Charged With Computer Crime

A former Hartford police officer is facing charges after he allegedly wrongfully accessing law enforcement databases, according to Hartford police.

Zachary Freeto was arrested Monday.

According to Hartford police, had been on administrative leave since December 2020 after reports of misconduct, which had prompted an internal investigation. He remained on leave until he separated from the department on March 19, 2021.

Police said during the internal investigation they found that Freeto wrongfully accessed information multiple times. Separate administrative and criminal investigations were launched into that access and reported to the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Criminal Justice Business Applications Unit, which suspended his access to the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing System (COLLECT) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Freeto is charged with first-degree computer crime.