Former Postal Worker Admits to Stealing Nearly $40K in Money Orders: U.S. Attorney

A former employee of the U.S. Postal Service pleaded guilty on Tuesday to embezzling nearly $40,000 in postal money orders.

Keith Sanford, 33, of Litchfield, admitted to a federal judge that he issued 139 postal money orders totaling $39,937.02 to himself and others between April and December 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Connecticut. Sanford received all of the funds from the money orders.

He was working on a rotating basis at the Granby, West Granby, and East Hartland post offices at the time.

Sanford was released on $25,000 bond. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 9.

