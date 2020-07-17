USPS

Former USPS Letter Carrier Charged With Mail Theft

US Postal Service Logo
NBCSanDiego

A former U.S. Postal Service letter carrier has been charged with stealing cash and gift cards from mail from the New Haven Post Office.

Elizabeth Urbani, 42, faced a federal judge by videoconference on Friday.

Federal agents began an investigation after getting complaints in December 2019 about missing or stolen mail from customers along Urbani's route.

The investigation revealed during January and February of 2020 Urbani opened about 125 pieces of mail and stole cash and gift cards from inside some of those pieces of mail, according to federal prosecutors.

She was charged with theft of mail by a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Urbani was released on a $50,000 bond.

Urbani resigned from the USPS, prosecutors said. She had worked for the agency since 2015.

This article tagged under:

USPSnew haven
