Former Wallingford middle school teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student 16 years ago

By Cat Murphy

NBC Connecticut

A former Wallingford teacher is facing charges for a sexual relationship she allegedly had with a minor over a decade ago.

Renee DeLeon, 52, of Wallingford, was arrested Thursday after police said a three-month investigation revealed that the former middle school teacher had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student in 2008.

According to authorities, DeLeon, who was then in her mid-30s, was in a sexual relationship with the student for more than 10 months while teaching at James H. Moran Middle School.

Wallingford police said "there is no evidence to support that there are any additional victims at this time."

DeLeon is no longer employed by Wallingford Public Schools, according to authorities.

However, a press release about an essay contest held earlier this year appears to indicate that she was still teaching at James H. Moran Middle School as recently as March. And, as of Thursday, the middle school's website still lists DeLeon as a current teacher.

Police charged DeLeon with second-degree sexual assault and impairing the morals of children in connection with the 2008 assault. She was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Connecticut Superior Court in Meriden on Aug. 28.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to the case is asked to call Wallingford investigators at (203) 294-2845.

