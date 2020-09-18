Four Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Conn. to Close

Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Connecticut are set to close by the end of this year as the company works to optimize its locations.

A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond said the following locations are part of 63 stores nationwide closing its doors by the end of the year:

Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Rd.

Milford: 1212 Boston Post Rd.

Farmington: 1603 Southeast Rd.

Torrington: 1914 East Main St.

"This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people," a company spokesperson said.

"This includes the launch of an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands in 2021, along with new omnichannel services that provide faster, more convenient shopping like Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and same-day delivery," the spokesperson continued.

The company plans to continue serving their customers online.

To find the nearest store location, visit their website.