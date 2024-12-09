East Granby

Fuel spill closes Route 187 in East Granby

connecticut state police vehicle
Connecticut State Police said a fuel spill has closed Route 187 in East Granby Monday afternoon.

Troopers responded to Route 187, also known as South Main Street, for a reported fuel spill from a commercial vehicle around 1 p.m.

Firefighters and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) officials also responded to the scene.

It's unknown how much fuel spilled. The road remains closed at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

