Fugitive From Georgia is Captured in Bristol

Police have arrested a fugitive that's been wanted out of Georgia since Aug. 15.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Hartford Police, Connecticut State Police and Bristol Police took Anthony Santiago of Douglasville, Georgia, into custody on Monday.

He was wanted for charges including enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody, according to authorities.

Police said they recovered four handguns and ammunition during the arrest.

Santiago was taken to Troop H Barracks, where he faces fugitive from justice charges. He's expected to be extradited to Georgia.