Fugitive from justice wanted on child rape charges is arrested in Old Lyme

A fugitive from justice wanted on several child rape charges has been taken into custody in Old Lyme.

Connecticut State Police said Kody Tyler Stewart, 30, of Mississippi, was located and arrested on Tuesday.

Old Lyme police, Connecticut State Police, U.S. Marshals and the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry/Criminal Warrants Division received information about Stewart possibly being in Connecticut.

He had an active and extraditable warrant from the state of Tennessee.

Authorities said he faces charges including eight counts of child rape, continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, solicitation of a minor and more.

Stewart is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in New London Wednesday. He will be transported back to Tennessee to face charges afterwards.