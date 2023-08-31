Funeral to be held Thursday for North Haven Fire Lt. DeSimone

The funeral for a North Haven Fire lieutenant who died suddenly last week after completing a 38-hour shift will be held Thursday morning.

Anthony DeSimone, 50, collapsed when he returned home last Thursday and was taken to the hospital but couldn’t be revived, North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said.

The 23-year veteran of the department had been working toward achieving the rank of lieutenant and was on the department's promotion list, according to the fire department.

The North Haven Fire Commission posthumously promoted firefighter DeSimone to lieutenant.

The funeral will be held at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave. in North Haven at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire department said DeSimone’s family has requested that only friends, family and North Haven uniformed members attend the graveside services due to space.

The North Haven Fire Department said fire departments from area towns will be covering all fire stations so members of the North Haven Fire Department can attend services.