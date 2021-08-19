Funeral Today for Fallen Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden

The funeral will be held today for the 26-year-old Burlington firefighter who died after suffering a medical emergency while fighting a fire in New Hartford.

Colin McFadden, a member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, passed away last Thursday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A mass will be held this morning at Saint Matthew Church in Bristol at 11 a.m. and the burial will be at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

There will be road closures as hundreds of firefighters are expected to attend.

The public is asked to avoid the Forestville area around St. Matthew Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

Bellevue Avenue will be closed from Sessions Street to Beleden Gardens Drive and Church Avenue will be closed between Washington Street and Central Street between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The funeral procession will leave from the funeral home and travel south on Bellevue Avenue, left onto High Street, right onto Queens Street and then left onto Blakeslee Street. It will then travel left onto Riverside Avenue, left onto King Street and right onto Washington Street, before ending by taking a right onto Church Avenue.

McFadden suffered a medical emergency while fighting the blaze at the historic New Hartford House. He was rushed to John Dempsey Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and doctors discovered a rare form of cancer, acute promyelocytic leukemia, that had gone undiagnosed.

Burlington Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Boucher said McFadden will be remembered as a funny, quirky guy who was always willing to jump in. On the day of the New Hartford fire, Boucher said McFadden came out ready to work, running to the truck to make sure he got a seat.

The wake for McFadden was held in Bristol Wednesday night and hundreds of firefighters from dozens of departments came together to honor him.

Firefighter Colin McFadden died of leukemia days after collapsing at a fire in New Hartford.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to half-staff in honor of McFadden.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others,” Lamont said last week. “This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.”

Burlington Town Hall hosted its monthly blood drive on Saturday, but this time with a more a heartfelt backdrop.

McFadden's family and the fire department said they have been overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of support. They have asked for privacy at this time. Any well-wishes can be sent to the Burlington Fire Department:

Colin McFadden

c/o Burlington Fire

P.O. Box 1285

Burlington, CT 06013

In lieu of flowers, the Burlington Fire Department is asking that donations be made to different organizations that influenced McFadden and helped shape him into someone dedicated to serving the community.

NorthStar Foundation

20 Deerfield Lane

Storrs, CT 06268

Focus Center for Autism

PO Box 452

326 Albany Turnpike

Canton, CT 06019

Gengras Center

1678 Asylum Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06117

Connecticut Rivers Council

Boy Scouts of America

60 Darlin St

East Hartford, CT 06108

Shepard’s Meadows Equestrian Center

733 Hill Street

Bristol, CT 06010

Insurance City Repeater Club

94 Rowe Place

Bristol, CT 06010

Burlington Fire Department

PO Box 1285

Burlington CT, 06103