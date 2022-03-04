Gas Prices Top $4 a Gallon in Parts of Connecticut

Gas prices continue to soar in Connecticut. In just one day, the average price of gas in the state jumped more than 10 cents a gallon and people are feeling the pinch.

“My eyeballs are popping out of my head,” said Tina Millette of Uncasville, as she gassed up in Groton.

Kelly Duncan shared a similar shock when she stopped at a gas station in Preston.

“I don’t know how they expect people to make ends meet,” said Duncan.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in CT Friday was $3.97 a gallon, compared to a national average of $3.83 a gallon.

Many gas stations in Connecticut had already passed $4 a gallon Friday.

Jordon Smith was gassing up in Preston. He paid in cash, $4.09 a gallon, to avoid paying the credit rate of $4.15 a gallon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to experts, gas prices have already been high recently because of increased demand. Now, with the unrest in Ukraine and the uncertainty around Russia’s oil supply, the price of crude oil is skyrocketing.

AAA reports that at close of business Friday, the price of crude oil was $115.68 per barrel.

“About every $10 of crude gives you another 20 cents of paying at the pump,” said Leah Hartman, the finance program coordinator at the University of New Haven.

Gas prices continue to increase ⬆️💲⛽️ Yep, that’s $4.09 in Preston today. Feeling the pinch? Shop around. That’s the gas buddy heat map below. You can see prices vary from town to town. Before you leave your house, you can map out the best place *and price* to fill up. pic.twitter.com/B1KxO2Wupq — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) March 5, 2022

To save money at the pump, experts say people should shop around for the best prices. Apps like Gas Buddy help you compare prices in the area.

"It may be a mile distance, a little longer, it may not be your regular one," said Hartman. “But if you can save ten to 20 cents a gallon, that's meaningful when you are filling up 15 gallons to a car."

More tips include consolidating trips, carpooling and keeping your tires properly inflated to improve gas mileage.

“We will just have to figure out how to budget for it at least for the coming six to nine months,” said Hartman.