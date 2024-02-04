Glastonbury

Gas station armed robbery reported in Glastonbury, second in one night

By Katie Langley

NBC Connecticut

Glastonbury Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station overnight.

They responded to the Mobil on Main Street just after midnight Sunday.

Police say two male suspects in their late teens or early 20s pointed a gun at a store worker and demanded money.

Another gas station robbery was reported about an hour earlier in neighboring Rocky Hill. It's unclear if the two are related.

