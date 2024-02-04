Gas station armed robbery reported in Glastonbury, second in one night

Glastonbury Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station overnight.
They responded to the Mobil on Main Street just after midnight Sunday.
Police say two male suspects in their late teens or early 20s pointed a gun at a store worker and demanded money.
Another gas station robbery was reported about an hour earlier in neighboring Rocky Hill. It's unclear if the two are related.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.