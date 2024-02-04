Gas station robbery reported in East Haven

Police are looking to identify a suspect in a robbery that happened early Sunday morning at a gas station in East Haven.

A man broke the glass door of the storefront. Upon gaining entry, he stole cash and e-cigarettes, according to police.

The suspect fled in a stolen Jeep Compass with Virginia plates numbered TTX6149. There was reportedly at least one other person in the car.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo to contact them at (203) 468-3820.

There were two other gas station robberies reported in the state last night, in Rocky Hill and Glastonbury.