General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded Nearly $9.5 Billion Contract by U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat(EB) announced they received a $9.474-billion contract by the U.S. Navy Thursday.

According to a company statement, the contract will serve as a modification option for construction and test of the lead and second ships of the Columbia class ballistic missile submarines.

The submarines of the Columbia class will be the largest ever built by the United States, at 560 feet long with a displacement of nearly 21,000 tons said EB officials.

Electric Boat stated it is the prime contractor on the Columbia program, replacing the aging Ohio class of ballistic missile submarines.

"Electric Boat has been making preparations for construction of the Columbia class for nearly a decade, including advancing the design of this critical Navy asset, hiring and training thousands of skilled tradespeople, modernizing our facilities and helping to bolster the supply base," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.

The company says they will perform about 78% of the construction of the Columbia class and recently shifted the program to full-scale construction at the their manufacturing complex in Quonset Point, Rhode Island.

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Navy and Congress in securing funding to avoid disruption of this critical program," said Graney.

Electric Boat say they will deliver the lead ship to the Navy in 2027.

More information on the cpmpany and the new contract can be found here.