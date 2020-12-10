‘Get Covered 2021 Connecticut Day' Promotes Health Care Enrollment

The governor has declared today Get Covered 2021 Connecticut Day in an effort to get residents to sign up for health insurance.

Connecticut residents can enroll or renew their health insurance plans with the state’s marketplace Access Health CT until Dec. 15 for coverage starting on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the governor’s office.

Access Health CT joined Get Covered 2021, a coalition that also includes California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington and other national organizations that have come together to promote the 2021 open enrollment period in healthcare coverage.

December 10 is Get Covered America Day.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s critical that Connecticut residents make their health and the health of their families a top priority this year,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “We are proud to support Get Covered 2021 Connecticut Day by spreading the message about the importance of getting yourself covered with health insurance. I strongly urge those in our state who do not have health coverage to look into Access Health CT’s affordable options before the December 15 open enrollment deadline hits.”

To enroll or find more information about Access Health CT online through the “Live Chat” feature.

You can call 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can learn more from certified brokers or enrollment specialists in your community or attend a virtual enrollment fair.

There are also in-person enrollment locations in Groton, Bridgeport, New Haven, New Britain, Stamford, or Hartford by appointment only. For more information, click here.