Get Snow Totals for Your Town

Sasha snow day 1200
Sasha

Towns across Connecticut have gotten anywhere from a couple of inches of snow to more than a foot since Sunday.

We will continue to add more totals as they come in.

  • Andover: 1.5 inches
  • Ashford: 2.5 inches
  • Avon: 11 inches
  • Bozrah: 5.8 inches
  • Bradley Airport: 16.3 inches
  • Bridgeport: 2 inches
  • Burlington: 4.5 inches
  • Canaan: 13 inches
  • Columbia: 6.5 inches
  • Coventry: 9.3 inches
  • East Hartford: 8.4 inches
  • East Killingly: 8.2 inches
  • Farmington: 11.5 inches
  • Goshen: 17 inches
  • Granby: 10 inches
  • Guilford: 2 inches
  • Lisbon: 5.8 inches
  • Manchester: 5 inches
  • Moosup: 7.8 inches
  • New Fairfield: 6.7 inches 
  • North Granby: 18 inches
  • North Haven: 2 inches
  • Norwich: 5 inches
  • Pomfret: 3.5 inches
  • Simsbury: 14 inches
  • Somers: 16.1 inches
  • South Windsor: 2 inches
  • Southington: 9.7 inches
  • Staffordville: 14.1 inches
  • Tolland: 11 inches
  • Torrington: 6.9 inches
  • Vernon: 1.8 inches
  • West Hartford: 10.5 inches
  • Windsor Locks: 16.3 inches
  • Winsted: 13.6 inches
  • Woodstock: 9.5 inches

Comment below to tell us how much snow you have.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us