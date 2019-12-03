Get Snow Totals for Your Town

Towns across Connecticut have gotten anywhere from a couple of inches of snow to more than a foot since Sunday.

We will continue to add more totals as they come in.

Andover: 1.5 inches

Ashford: 2.5 inches

Avon: 11 inches

Bozrah: 5.8 inches

Bradley Airport: 16.3 inches

Bridgeport: 2 inches

Burlington: 4.5 inches

Canaan: 13 inches

Columbia: 6.5 inches

Coventry: 9.3 inches

East Hartford: 8.4 inches

East Killingly: 8.2 inches

Farmington: 11.5 inches

Goshen: 17 inches

Granby: 10 inches

Guilford: 2 inches

Lisbon: 5.8 inches

Manchester: 5 inches

Moosup: 7.8 inches

New Fairfield: 6.7 inches

North Granby: 18 inches

North Haven: 2 inches

Norwich: 5 inches

Pomfret: 3.5 inches

Simsbury: 14 inches

Somers: 16.1 inches

South Windsor: 2 inches

Southington: 9.7 inches

Staffordville: 14.1 inches

Tolland: 11 inches

Torrington: 6.9 inches

Vernon: 1.8 inches

West Hartford: 10.5 inches

Windsor Locks: 16.3 inches

Winsted: 13.6 inches

Woodstock: 9.5 inches

