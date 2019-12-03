Get Snow Totals for Your Town

Towns across Connecticut have gotten anywhere from a couple of inches of snow to more than a foot since Sunday.
We will continue to add more totals as they come in.
- Andover: 1.5 inches
- Ashford: 2.5 inches
- Avon: 11 inches
- Bozrah: 5.8 inches
- Bradley Airport: 16.3 inches
- Bridgeport: 2 inches
- Burlington: 4.5 inches
- Canaan: 13 inches
- Columbia: 6.5 inches
- Coventry: 9.3 inches
- East Hartford: 8.4 inches
- East Killingly: 8.2 inches
- Farmington: 11.5 inches
- Goshen: 17 inches
- Granby: 10 inches
- Guilford: 2 inches
- Lisbon: 5.8 inches
- Manchester: 5 inches
- Moosup: 7.8 inches
- New Fairfield: 6.7 inches
- North Granby: 18 inches
- North Haven: 2 inches
- Norwich: 5 inches
- Pomfret: 3.5 inches
- Simsbury: 14 inches
- Somers: 16.1 inches
- South Windsor: 2 inches
- Southington: 9.7 inches
- Staffordville: 14.1 inches
- Tolland: 11 inches
- Torrington: 6.9 inches
- Vernon: 1.8 inches
- West Hartford: 10.5 inches
- Windsor Locks: 16.3 inches
- Winsted: 13.6 inches
- Woodstock: 9.5 inches
