Gilbert Farm Is Gearing Up for Spring

It’s a sure sign of spring -- local farm stands and nurseries are getting ready to open their doors just in time for Easter.

Gilbert Farm in Rocky Hill is one of them, and has a unique story behind the special farm.

"Nothing better than flowers to warm your day," said Lisa Gilbert, owner of Gilbert Farm LLC.

Gilbert was born to farm. A fifth-generation owner of Gilbert Farm, she started working in the fields with her dad when she was just six years old.

"I was out there working side by side with him and planting,” Gilbert said. "He was a good, kind-hearted soul. He put me through school."

After obtaining a degree in horticulture from UConn, Lisa came home and took over the family farm.

"He helped me succeed,” Gilbert said. “And getting my dreams and my ambitions and my goals met and we're carrying on."

With only about 2% of the U.S. population growing food, farming is a true passion of Lisa’s.

"We go out there every single day and pick baskets of fresh vegetables and have them abundantly ready for everybody to stop in on their way home from work and eat something nutritious for dinner," she said.

But it’s not just about food at Gilbert Farm, it’s also about the flowers.

"We're getting prepared with our Easter flowers and pansies and putting pots and containers together," Gilbert said.

She prides herself on putting her own spin on her floral arrangements, combining various plants in her hanging baskets and pots.

"I like to grow things that are very unique, I put my own combinations together, we raise things that most people don't."

Once the farm opens April 1, it is full steam ahead through the end of the year, offering seasonal vegetables, flowers, pumpkins, and Christmas trees.

One thing Lisa is most looking forward to, are the familiar faces that come back year after year.

"It's everything. To have the support of the community is everything," she said.

Gilbert Farm is asking if you stop by you maintain social distancing and wear a mask. And since the pandemic started, they’ve also created a website for online pick-up. Click here for more information.