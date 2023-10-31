Entertainment

Gin Blossoms to play New Year's Eve show in Connecticut

The Gin Blossoms, which brought us hits including, “Hey Jealousy,” “Found Out About You,” “Follow You Down,” and more, will be performing a New Year’s Eve show at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

The show will be at 8 p.m. and tickets are going for $150 to $250.

The Gin Blossoms will be part of the Elegant Ridgefield Holiday  Series. There will be specialty cocktails and a disco ball for a ball drop and countdown.

There will be a photo booth, a grazing table, desserts and chocolates and a midnight toast with prosecco.

Get more information, as well as how to get tickets, here.

