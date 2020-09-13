A girl has died after a three-car crash in Westport, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning that sent a total of seven people to nearby hospitals, police said.

It was the second of two serious crashes in the town on the Rhode Island border within hours.

Around 2:15 a.m., Westport police received "several frantic 911 calls" about a crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Massachusetts Rotue 88 that involved several children, according to a statement from Westport police.

The crash resulted in seven people being brought to hospitals in Fall River, New Bedford and Providence. Police said a 9-year-old girl died of her injuries, though the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the girl who died is 10, and her 9-year-old sister is in serious condition.

The girls, the most seriously injured people in the crash, were sitting in the rear seats of a Subaru WRX that was pulled over in the left travel lane of Route 6 with another vehicle after they had a minor crash, prosecutors said, citing a preliminary investigation. Both vehicles had left a party in New Bedford.

The drivers of the Subaru and the other vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, agreed to deal with the damage later and were about to resume their drives when a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a 29-year-old man from Fall River crashed into the Subaru, sending it into the Tundra, according to prosecutors.

The crash remains under investigation. Prosecutors didn't say if any charges were pending.

Just hours earlier, Westport police said, officers had responded to a crash roughly 3 miles away.

A 2019 Nissan Altima did not slow down when approaching a bend in the road in the area of 159 Old Bedford Road and hit a utility pole around midnight. The driver, a 31-year-old from Fall River, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, and criminal charges are pending, police said.

Editor's note: Police initially said the girl who died was 9 years old. Prosecutors later said the deceased girl was 10.