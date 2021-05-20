Girl Wakes to Find Stranger Stole Mom's Car in Manchester: Police

A 9-year-old girl was asleep in the back of her mother’s car when it was stolen in Manchester Thursday night and ran a quarter mile back to the gas station the car was stolen from, police said. Investigators are searching for the teen who stole the car.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station at 404 Hartford Road at 9:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a vehicle with a 9-year-old asleep in the back had been stolen.

Officers spoke with the vehicle owner and the child and learned that the child had woken in the back of the car, realized the driver was not her mother and started crying.

When the person who stole the car realized a child was in the back, he pulled over on the entrance ramp to Interstate 384, got out of the car and left in another vehicle and the 9-year-old ran back to the Shell gas station, around a quarter mile away, and was with her mother when police arrived, police said.

Police said no one was injured.

Surveillance video of the car theft shows the other vehicle involved, a gray four-door sedan, park next to the victim’s running vehicle, then a passenger got out and into the running vehicle and both drivers went west on Hartford Road, according to police.

Police are looking for a teenage young man who was wearing gray shorts, a navy blue shirt and a black mask.

The investigation has been turned over to detectives in the Investigative Services Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call (860) 645-5500.