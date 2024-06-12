‘Glass box' house in Cornwall listed for $1.3 million

A “glass box” house in Cornwall is on the market for the first time in nearly 50 years and it’s listed for $1.3 million.

The house is gutted down to the studs after an electrical fire and needs to be restored, according to Klemm Real Estate, which has listed the circa 1969 stone and glass midcentury modernist home.

Photo courtesy of Klemm real Estate

They said this a rare property that architect Sherwood Smith, of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, designed as his personal home.

The six-room house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and it comes with an in-ground heated pool and an antique red barn.

Klemm Real Estate said Sherwood Smith was the protege to famed architect and Pulitzer Prize winner Gordon Bunshaft, who is known for the Lever House in New York, the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, DC and other properties.

