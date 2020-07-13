Glastonbury Board of Ed Votes to Discuss High School Mascot Name Change

The Glastonbury Board of Education voted in favor of moving forward with discussions about removing the high school's Tomahawks mascot name and looking for a new one.

The decision was passed with a 6 to 2 vote on Monday night.

Glastonbury High School Principal Nancy Bean said she met with the school's student council, who was in agreement with the change.

The school logo has been phased out over the years and now uses a "G" logo, Bean said.

Glastonbury Superintendent Alan Bookman said the change has been something the school district has been talking about for decades.

Although, he mentioned that some alumni feel strongly about not changing the school logo.

Board member Ray McFall said the school district hasn't seen or heard anything from local native Americans that the use of the term is offending them.

"Why do we automatically assume it's offensive?" McFall said.

The decision will not be put up to a final vote until the board is able to talk with local Native American students and tribes, which was the main criticism amongst the board.

Bean said the Board of Ed will work with the study body to choose a new mascot and school logo.