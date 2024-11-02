Glastonbury

Glastonbury police searching for SUV believed to be involved in hit-and-run

Glastonbury police are searching for an SUV that is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run on Friday.

Police described the SUV they are looking for as small and maroon. It was reportedly involved in a collision with a pedestrian at Salmon Brook Drive and New London Turnpike around 4:50 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle was turning right on New London Turnpike from Salmon Brook Drive, hit an elderly woman and then continued toward Main Street. Authorities did not release any details about possible injuries.

Officers are looking for camera footage or any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gajor at (860) 633-8301 or adrian.gajor@glastonbury-ct.gov.

