Glastonbury town councilors condemn online threats directed towards high schoolers

Condemning hate in the Town of Glastonbury. During Tuesday’s regular meeting, town councilors responded to community concerns over social media threats at the high school.

“Today, I as a Glastonbury High School graduate and potential homebuyer was told from the comfort of my home that I am unwelcome here.”

Heaven Diaz spoke directly to Glastonbury town councilors during Tuesday’s meeting. She says the news of racist social media posts targeting Black students at the high school brought pain.

“I demand accountability and change. Racism isn't something people are born with. It is taught and you should feel ashamed such hatred can be nurtured in our community,” she said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

A 16-year-old was arrested Monday after Glastonbury Police say they illegally accessed another teen's account on Discord in June. Police say the teenager used the account to reportedly reference the KKK and Hitler, make a bomb threat, and death threats towards Black students. The owner of that account is considered a victim with the arrested teen facing hate crime charges.

One parent who says her son was a target of threats is questioning his safety at school.

“It really makes me hesitate with whether or not I’m going to send my son back to Glastonbury to continue his education,’ Tiffany Fobbs, a parent, said.

Town councilors condemning the online threats.

“I am beyond my capacity to understand how kids this age can hate people,” Kurt Cavanaugh, the Republican Minority Leader, said.

They also acknowledged how this is impacting the community and encouraged people to speak up on ways to move forward.

“We see you. We do hear you and I think to figure out the solution is something that will require all of you,” Jennifer Wang, the Democratic Vice Chair, said.

Diaz says she already has some requests.

“I ask that you reject violence and make hate speech and crimes immediate grounds for expulsion from all Glastonbury schools,” she said.

Glastonbury Superintendent Dr. Alan Bookman praised the work of police and says the 16-year-old suspect is no longer enrolled in the district and no longer welcome on campus.