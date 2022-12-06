Goats Seized from Redding Property to Be Available for Adoption

The state has taken permanent custody of dozens of neglected and injured goats seized from a Redding property and those goats as well as the offspring of the goats that were pregnant will be available for adoption, according to the attorney general.

Attorney General William Tong said Tuesday that the state has secured permanent custody of 65 goats that were seized from a Redding resident in March 2021. Many of the goats were pregnant at the time the state took custody and have since given birth,

The state Department of Agriculture is handling the adoptions and anyone who is interested in adopting any of the goats should email AGR.adoptions@ct.gov for more information.

“These goats suffered extreme neglect and have been in state custody for well over 500 days. They deserve this chance for permanent, loving homes,” Tong said in a statement. “State intervention is never our first choice. Resources and assistance are available to animal owners in need, yet was repeatedly refused in this case. I am grateful to our team in the Office of the Attorney General and at the Department of Agriculture who have fought for many, many months to secure this positive resolution.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tong sought permanent custody of the goats in March 2021 and a judge granted permanent custody to the state in May 2022.

The goats have been in the temporary custody of the Department of Agriculture at the "Second Chance" Large Animal Rehabilitation Facility at the York Correctional Facility in Niantic and more than 90 goats are available for adoption, according to the attorney general’s office.

“As Judge (Barbara) Bellis noted, the state has devoted significant resources to the care and custody of these animals, and they are now able to be adopted out to their permanent homes. We are seeking adopters who can provide the goats with caring homes to ensure their health and well-being,” Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said in a statement. “Cases like this one require a cooperative effort and we are grateful to all who intervened and responded, including our municipal partners, animal control officers and the Attorney General and his team.”

Tong said the removal of the animals is a last resort after trying to work with the owner to voluntarily improve the standard of care and resources and support are available for animal owners facing hardship.

Livestock and domestic animal owners are urged to reach out to the Department of Agriculture for assistance at 860-713-2500.