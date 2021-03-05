Gov. Lamont Opens Connecticut Fishing Season Early

Connecticut anglers got a welcomed surprise Thursday when Gov. Ned Lamont announced he was opening fishing season early.

The governor signed an executive order removing the closed seasons for fishing on all inland waters in Connecticut, and opening additional lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams to fishing statewide. The order removes prohibitions on fishing for trout immediately.

"Opening the fishing season early helps to reduce opening day crowds and limit the potential for spread of COVID-19,” Lamont said. "Anglers are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, and we encourage fishing to be enjoyed only with members of your immediate household and not as a group activity."

The original opening day for the fishing season was scheduled for April 10.

Gov. Lamont signed a similar order last year as a way to offer people an early chance to get outdoors at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecticut saw a 17% increase in new fishing and hunting license sales last year, according to Gov. Lamont.