Gov. Lamont releases Thanksgiving message

Gov. Ned Lamont released his 2024 Thanksgiving message on Wednesday. You can read or watch the statement here.

“Annie and I wanted to wish you all the very happiest Thanksgiving. It’s our favorite holiday, I love the history of the holiday. I know it celebrates the harvest festivals going back hundreds of years. It was right about 1621, the pilgrims celebrating with the Native Americans and learning to eat turkey and corn on the cob. I’m always surprised that it was Abraham Lincoln during the worst of the Civil War when you could argue there was nothing to be thankful for, he said, ‘Let’s establish Thanksgiving as a national holiday because there are things to be thankful for.’

“As I look around the State of Connecticut, I’m also particularly thankful for the generosity of our residents. Today, Susan and I were at Foodshare, where volunteers have contributed 50,000 turkeys and getting them distributed to folks who otherwise wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The day before that, I was there with the United Way, we were establishing emergency response for the homeless and making sure that they have shelter during this particularly cold time. Those are the types of outreach that are meaningful to me on Thanksgiving.

“The day before on Sunday, I was there with Annie as we saw our grandson Finn – Finnegan – get Christened, and that certainly changes your perspective on life. And I hope wherever your family is, whatever type of family you have, you’re able to celebrate as well and give thanks for our amazing state and our community, and think about your family, think about your communities, think about your state as a family because those are all what Connecticut values are all about. And that’s what I’m thankful for.”