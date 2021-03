Governor Ned Lamont is discussing access to in-person learning for students in Connecticut on Tuesday.

He will be joined by the state's Acting Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker for the discussion and for a visit to Windsor Locks High School.

They are also expected to discuss the progress the state has made with access for in-person learning.

The discussion is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it live in this article once it begins.