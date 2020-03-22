Gov. Lamont Urging Residents to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Using CTAlert System Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Governor Lamont to use the CTAlert system to send messages encouraging residents to stay home and stay safe.

According to officials, the recorded voice and text message was sent to more than four million phone numbers in Connecticut through the state’s CTAlert system in an effort to urge all residents to “Stay Safe, Stay Home” as the state continues to face the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CTAlert system is a vital tool to keep our residents informed, especially during a public health emergency,” Governor Lamont said. “Providing accurate information to our residents during these kind of events is important, and the CTAlert system is how we do that.”

Governor Lamont’s phone call transcript:

This is Governor Ned Lamont. I’m calling to urge you personally: Stay safe, stay home. I’m not ordering you to stay home, I’m strongly urging you to stay home to make sure that you and your neighbors are much less likely to be infected by the highly contagious COVID-19 virus.

If you must head out to the grocery store, or pharmacy, pick up takeout from your favorite restaurant, that’s fine. I’ll be taking a long walk with Annie to get some fresh air, but remember to keep your distance from passers by.

Seventy years or older? Stay home.

And for those of you who can work from home, that’s best but check with your boss, first.

For the latest updates, follow me on Twitter or Facebook.

We will get through this crisis by working together.

Residents can sign up for the CTAlert system at www.ctalert.gov.